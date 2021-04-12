One woman dead after car crash on Detroit's west side

A collision on Detroit's west side killed one woman and sent another to the hospital Sunday night, police said.

At 9:05 p.m., a 30-year-old woman was driving a black Ford Fusion in the area of W. Eight Mile and Wyoming when she collided with a 28-year-old woman driving a black 2005 GMC Yukon, Detroit Police said.

The 28-year-old woman was fatally injured, officials said, and the 30-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital and listed in temporary serious condition.

Police are still investigating the incident.