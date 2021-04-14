2 arrested after fleeing Detroit police in stolen car, crashing

Two men were arrested Wednesday after fleeing Detroit police in a stolen car then crashing, investigators said.

Officers attempted to stop an orange 2016 Dodge Challenger at about noon on the city's east side for reckless driving but the driver "took off at a high rate of speed," said Officer Holly Lance, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

Due to the risk to the community, the officers did not pursue the car, which police learned was reported stolen from Dearborn, Lance said. Instead, a police helicopter tracked the Dodge from the air.

The car raced to the city's west side, then back to the east, before striking a 2020 Dodge Ram that was believed to be unoccupied, Lance said.

The driver and passenger left but police soon found them in a nearby neighborhood. The driver, a 20-year-old man, was arrested in the 12000 block of Rosemary. Officers apprehended the passenger, 21, in the 12000 block of Kilbourne, Lance said.

Other details were not released Wednesday night.