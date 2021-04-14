Five car crash on I-94 leaves one dead, freeway closed

Officials have closed westbound Interstate 94 at Interstate 96 due to a five-car crash that left one person dead Wednesday morning.

Around 5:25 a.m., Michigan State Police responded to a call about a crash on westbound I-94 near Grand River. Troopers said they initially received a call about a car blocking the left lane on the freeway.

While officers were on their way to the scene, they received another call about a rollover crash.

In preliminary investigations, state police believe a driver involved in the first crash got out of his car and was hit by another vehicle and killed, troopers said.

Police are still investigating the scene and are urging people to avoid the area. Traffic is being routed on to I-96.