Police ID man whose body found in vacant home's backyard on Detroit's west side

Police have identified a man whose body was found April 5 in the backyard of a vacant home on Detroit's west side.

Officials said the victim who was found in the yard and fatally shot has been identified as Brandon Thompson.

They said the investigation into his death is ongoing and they do not have any information on a suspect or suspects.

On April 5, police said someone at about 7:17 p.m. found Thompson's body in the backyard of a vacant house in the 2200 block of Richton near the Lodge Freeway and West Davison Street. His death was one of two shootings that Monday that left three dead and a fourth wounded.

Anyone with information about the victim or the incident should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez