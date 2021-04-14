Woman arrested in attack of postal worker, stealing van in Detroit, police say

Detroit police arrested a woman in connection with an attack on a U.S. Postal Service worker Wednesday andthe theft of her vehicle on the city's west side.

The worker was driving a postmaster van in the 12000 block of Monte Vista at about 2:45 p.m. when a woman "pulled her out, threw her to ground and took" it, said Officer Holly Lance, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

The employee did not report any injuries to authorities, Lance said. "She was mostly OK, just traumatized."

U.S. Postal Service representatives did not immediately respond to a request late Wednesday for information on the worker or the incident.

Police officers in the precinct spent hours searching for the suspect. They arrested a woman at about 6:40 p.m. in the 11000 block of Appoline, a mile away from the scene, Lance said

The suspect, identified as a 40-year-old, wastaken to the Detroit Detention Center. The van also was recovered.

The attack on the federal worker came less than a week after two women were caught on camera assaulting another postal worker in Flint.

Flint police have made an arrest in the incident.