2 pedestrians struck in hit-and-run in north Detroit

Detroit police are working to find a driver wanted in connection with a hit-and-run Thursday on the city's north side that left two pedestrians injured.

A man and woman were walking near Waltham and East State Fair at about 5:10 p.m. when a vehicle, believed to be a Jeep Grand Cherokee, struck them, said Officer Holly Lance, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

The Jeep fled the scene.The man, 26, was listed in critical condition. The woman, 19, was listed in stable condition, Lance said.

Authorities later impounded an empty Jeep Grand Cherokee at Goulburn and Pinewood, a block east of the scene, she said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260.