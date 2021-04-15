Detroit public schools stop in-person learning through May

The Detroit Public Schools Community District is extending its pause on in-person instruction through next month amid rising COVID-19 cases.

The board of education voted during a special meeting Thursday on an extended plan, the district said in a statement.

The changesmean the district "will stay on pause from face to face instruction at least until the May board meeting while the district continues to monitor infection rates," the statement said.

The next board meeting is May 11.

District learning centers are slated to open starting April 26 for Exceptional Student Education students and others who need in-person support, the district said. "Additionally, this will allow students who desire to take state tests to do so in the buildings."

The plan also allows "teachers who want to go into the classroom to teach students, the ability to do so, provided that they have students whose families desire to have that instruction," the district said.

The district had placed students on a three-week remote learning pause through its spring break that ends April 23.

During a meeting Tuesday, a board member made a motion to close in-person learning for the rest of the school year, but since two members were absent, the 3-2 vote failed, the district said.

Board members could not be reached for comment Thursday night.

On Thursday, Michigan added 6,303 new COVID-19 cases and 112 deaths as the state has led the nation in new infections and hospitalizations for two weeks.

Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer strongly urged Michigan's high schools to suspend in-person classes and youth sports for two weeks as well as asking diners to avoid eating inside restaurants for the same period to combat the surge.

The state is tracking 1,152 active outbreaks including 48 new school outbreaks since last week at education institutions including K-12 public and private schools, colleges and school administrative buildings.