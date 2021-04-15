Kresge Foundation commits $2M to Detroit's COVID-19 vaccination effort

Detroit — The Kresge Foundation is committing $2 million to bolster access to COVID-19 vaccines and support services in Detroit.

The foundation said Thursday it will direct half of the funding toward health equity efforts in Detroit through community health centers, neighborhood development groups and human service agencies. Kresge has committed the other $1 million to grants to support various organizations with vaccination efforts. Those will be awarded in the coming weeks.

“COVID-19 is not over, especially in Black and Brown communities," Wendy Lewis Jackson, managing director of the Kresge Foundation’s Detroit Program, said in a news release. "Community organizations are telling us that there’s more to be done to get out the word in neighborhoods that vaccines are readily available, safe and save lives, and to help connect residents to them."

Kresge's announcement comes one day after Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said intense efforts were underway in the city to have "trusted voices" encourage residents to get vaccinated and consideration is being given to incentivizing residents to get vaccinated.

Duggan on Wednesday laid out plans to ramp up vaccine awareness in Detroit with community forums, a door-to-door campaign in neighborhoods and virtual tools to locate the closest of 24 vaccine sites in the city as vaccinations lag surrounding counties and the positivity rate has soared to nearly 21% from just 3.5% in late March.

Detroit's Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair said about 700 more people are testing positive for COVID-19 each day.

Companies, Duggan said Wednesday, are offering to pair giveaways with vaccination days in Detroit and a research team is evaluating how that's being done in other cities. Detroit also will call on high-profile figures to publicly support Detroit's vaccination campaign to convince more residents to take part, he said.

The foundation funding announced Thursday includes $600,000 for federally qualified health centers, community development organizations and human service agencies in Detroit's City Council District 2 in northwest Detroit and District 6 in southwest Detroit. The areas, officials said, have had the highest number of case rates.

It is being provided to 13 organizations. They include Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation; Urban Neighborhood Initiatives; ACCESS; Community Health and Social Services; American Indian Health and Family Services; Advantage Health Centers; Bridging Communities; Sinai Grace and Hope Village community development corporations; Covenant Community Care; American Citizens for Justice; Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Association; and the Neighborhood Service Organization/NAACP, Kresge said.

The funding will support vaccine outreach and education as well as transportation to vaccine sites. It also will be used to help organizations connect residents with basic resources including food, housing or mental health services.

The balance of the initial round of funds, or $400,000, will support community health organizations across the city leading outreach and access efforts. Those organizations will be named in the coming weeks, Kresge said.

“Vaccine eligibility does not automatically ensure equitable or convenient access, particularly for low-income communities and communities of color,” Jackson said. “It is important to address our longstanding inequities in the health field at the neighborhood level.”

Additional grants totaling $1 million will promote vaccine access and availability. It will include partnerships with Detroit and other organizations, which will be announced in the coming days.

Overall, Kresge plans to invest $4.4 million nationally in 2021 to support equitable COVID vaccine distribution.

