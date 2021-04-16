Detroit woman charged with carjacking mail carrier

A 40-year-old Detroit woman has been charged with carjacking a mail carrier and making off with the victim's mail truck, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Friday.

Sadie Lakisha Hawkins is accused of forcefully pulling the mail carrier from her United States Postal Service van during a carjacking and then fleeing the scene around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 12600 block of Monte Vista. Police were called to the scene.

Hawkins was arrested Thursday after an investigation by Detroit Police. She is charged with one count of carjacking, one count of unarmed robbery, one count of receiving and concealing stolen property over $20,000, and one count of unlawful driving away of an automobile.

Hawkins was expected to be arraigned Friday in 36th District Court.