Man shoots wife after he leaves children in car outside bar

Associated Press

Detroit – A 29-year-old man who allegedly left his daughter and son – ages 6 and 4 – alone in a car while he spent time in a Detroit bar has been arrested after his wife was shot.

The 28-year-old woman went to the westside bar about 1:15 a.m. Saturday after her eldest child telephoned and said she was afraid, Detroit police said.

She got into the car and her husband began shooting at the vehicle with two guns. She suffered a grazing gunshot wound but was able to drive away. Multiple slugs struck the vehicle. The children were not struck by the gunfire, police said.

Officers arrested the husband and recovered the guns.