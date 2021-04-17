Teen shot, wounded inside car on Detroit's northwest side

The Detroit News

Detroit — A 17-year-old Detroiter was shot Saturday while inside a Dodge Dart on the city's northwest side, police said.

The shooting took place at about 5:30 p.m. near Joy and Southfield roads, and police have not identified a suspect.

Medics conveyed the victim to a local hospital where he was treated and listed in stable condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Sixth Precinct at (313) 596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.