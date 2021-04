The Detroit News

Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city's east side.

An unknown male was found at about 12:20 p.m. Sunday in the 5500 block of Audubon and pronounced dead by medics, according to a preliminary Detroit police report.

No other information is available.

The department is asking anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 speak up.