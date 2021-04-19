DETROIT

18-month-old boy dies in northeast Detroit house fire

The Detroit News
Detroit — An 18-month-old boy died Monday in a fire after being trapped in a home on Detroit's northeast side, officials said.

Neighbors, friends and family gather along with Detroit firefighters at the scene of a house fire on Camden Street in Detroit Monday afternoon, April 19, 2021.

The Detroit Fire Department was dispatched at 11:41 a.m. to the 14200 block of Camden. Family members told firefighters a baby was trapped in a back bedroom, said Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell in an email. 

"Companies pushed in, knocked down the fire and found an 18-month old male, face down on the floor, deceased," Fornell said. 

An investigation is ongoing to determine a cause of the fire, but it is believed to be accidental, Fornell said.

