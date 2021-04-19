4 shot at Detroit candlelight vigil, police say

Four people were wounded in a shooting at a candlelight vigil Friday in Detroit, police said.

A group had gathered for the event near Minnesota and Conant at about 8:20 p.m. when a suspect fired multiple shots, striking the victims, said Officer Holly Lance, a spokeswoman with the Detroit Police Department.

Three of the people shot, identified as a 25-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman, were privately taken to a hospital, she said. They were listed in stable condition late Friday.

Police did not know for whom the vigil was held.

A fourth person later sought treatment for a graze wound, Lance said. That person also was hospitalized in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported. Police did not have a full description of a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department 11th Precinct at (313) 596-1140. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.