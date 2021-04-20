'Justice won': Detroit leaders, experts hail guilty verdicts for Chauvin

Detroit community leaders and Michigan criminal justice experts hailed the Tuesday guilty verdicts against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, but some said it didn't lessen the urgent need for police reform in the United States.

A jury deliberated less than day and found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. It followed the playing in court of a 9-minute video showing Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck last May.

"Justice won," the Rev. Charles Williams II said Tuesday.

“But we must ask ourselves the question. How long must we continue to watch these cases of police brutality on our social media feeds?," he asked.

The Rev. Horace Sheffield III said "it’s long overdue that we get justice in a clear cut case. Common sense and the eyes told us who did it. The whole world saw what happened (on the video tape).”

Nearly 40 activists and others gathered outside the Detroit Police Department in falling snow immediately after the verdict and celebrated the verdict and remembered Floyd. The group Detroit Will Breathe, which called on supporters to rally outside the police department as it had done during protests and marches last spring and summer, had called for the turnout.

“We need to make sure what happened is the rule not the exception," said Tristan Taylor, the co-founder of Detroit Will Breathe.

Taylor argued the verdicts were "the byproduct of a movement" and showed "the power of the people" since it followed protests across the nation and globe in response to Floyd's death.

“We’ll keep mobilizing every time there is a police shooting because we want accountability and justice,” he said.

The demonstrators in Detroit held handmade signs referencing Floyd and other African-Americans who died in police encounters in recent years.

Kate Stenvig, an organizer with the group By Any Means Necessary, called the verdict a result of months of protests against inequality.

“This is a victory for the new civil rights movement,” Stenvig said.

Detroit protests against police brutality started on May 29, four days after the death of Floyd. Detroit Will Breathe emerged to help lead the Detroit demonstrations, which included night-long marches throughout the city that remained mostly peaceful.

Besides momentary flare-ups that included pockets of disorder and dozens arrested during the first few days of protests, Detroit has avoided the large-scale violence and destruction seen in other cities across the nation. Residents, activists and city officials suggest a variety of reasons, including strong police-community relations.

Protests in Detroit slackened off during the fall. But the latest protest happened last Saturday, as about 200 people gathered in Clark Park on the city's southwest side to demonstrate against the shooting death in Brooklyn Center, Minn., of 20-year-old African-American Daunte Wright by White former police officer Kim Potter.

Potter reportedly mistook her pistol for her Taser and fired a single shot after body-worn camera shows Wright struggling with the officers who were trying to arrest him. Potter has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, a former Detroit police chief, welcomed the verdicts against Chauvin.

“Too often and for too long, People of Color, especially Black men, have been expected to accept police violence as a part of life," Evans said in a statement. "This verdict makes clear that police violence is not acceptable. It makes clear that Black lives do matter. Let us build on this moment of justice delivered toward a fairer, more equitable society for all.”

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said he watched the decision being handed down with staff at City Hall and everyone teared up.

“The criminal justice system worked today. It doesn’t always work, but it worked today and I do think it’s going to make a difference,” Duggan, a former Wayne County prosecutor, said on WJR-AM.

Former Detroit U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade agreed the verdicts will have an impact.

“A jury of Derek Chauvin’s peers has spoken,” said McQuade, who is a University of Michigan law professor. “His conduct caused the death of George Floyd and it was murder, deserving of society’s moral condemnation. The swiftness of the verdict puts an exclamation point on the jury’s finding of guilt. “

This is an interesting and important verdict for a variety of reasons, said University of Michigan political science professor Christian Davenport.

“This does send an important signal to people that police violence is not going to be accepted,” Davenport said.

But Sheffield said he doesn’t think the Chauvin verdicts will do “that much” for race relations in America. The executive director of the Detroit Association of Black Organizations said too many White residents have supported White police officers who have beaten and killed unarmed African-Americans.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer remembered Floyd's family while saying in a Facebook message that Floyd's "legacy will live on."

"Last year, millions of people around the world spoke with a collective voice when we said Black Lives Matter," Whitmer said. "Together, we will continue tackling the deep-rooted, structural racism and inequity present in our institutions and faced by Black Americans every day."

Sheffield called for police reform that eliminates military-type tactics from policing.

“Police departments need to really step up and figure out what they need to do things differently,“ said Sheffield, who is president of the Michigan chapter of the National Action Network.

Davenport agreed numerous issues remain to be addressed, including what police discretionary power is going to be allowed and what role the courts are going to play in establishing parameters of acceptable behavior.

“This is part of much larger problem, we have so many officers, so many departments that need to be evaluated,” Davenport said. “This case had so much visibility that it was important in many respects to send a signal that we are not to tolerate state violence in this manner and individuals will be convicted.

Detroit police officials as well as some residents and observers say the city's police force has improved its conduct seven years after a federal judge released the Police Department from three consent decrees. In 2003, a U.S. Department of Justice investigation found a pattern of excessive force, civil rights abuses and a culture of covering up misconduct.

Duggan said he thought a statement that Detroit Police Chief James Craig made early on was influential.

“In May, when George Floyd was killed and people were starting to come to grips with this, James Craig was the first police chief in the country to go on national TV and call it murder and it shocked a lot of people," the mayor said.

It countered "the blue line" of unconditional police support "that everybody is so used to seeing," he said.

In Grand Rapids on Tuesday erected concrete barriers around the police department as it prepared for protests when a verdict emerges in the Chauvin trial, the Associated Press reported. Grand Rapids had some of Michigan's worst violence last May when police cars were set on fire, businesses were damaged, downtown windows were smashed and the National Guard was called out.

Staff Writer Mark Hicks contributed.