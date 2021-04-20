Man who stabbed self, officer dies after police shoot him

Detroit — Police called to a home on the city's near east side shot a man Tuesday afternoon after he attacked an officer with a knife, Chief James Craig said.

During a news conference, Craig said the man died after police shot him as he stabbed the officer several times in the leg. The chief said police had been called to a home in the 20400 block of Hanna, near Eight Mile, on a mental health run and found the man had stabbed himself.

Craig said the officer who was stabbed may have been wounded in the hand by friendly fire from other officers.

"This is a tragic situation that could have been worse," he said. "We were dealing with a person in mental crisis. It was a horrific scene; he inflicted an injury to himself."

The incident is the second this week in which Detroit officers shot a person who attacked them with a weapon.

On Monday, Detroit officers fatally shot a 27-year-old man after he reportedly fired at them and led them on a high-speed chase, police officials said.

The Tuesday incident also is at least the sixth since March in which Detroit officers fired at citizens after they reportedly threatened to use or deployed a weapon against officers.