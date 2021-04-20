Several Detroit City Council members won't seek reelection

Detroit — New representation is in store this fall for many Detroit residents as nearly half of the incumbents on the City Council are not seeking new terms.

Indicted District 7 Councilman Gabe Leland is foregoing another run as well as District 4 Councilman Andre Spivey, who represents the east side, and District 6 Councilwoman Raquel Castañeda-López, the first Latina elected to the council whose district covers southwest Detroit. Council President Brenda Jones also did not submit petitions for another bid by the 4 p.m. deadline, according to city election records.

Overall, 45 candidates filed petitions for seven City Council district seats and two at-large seats, including five incumbents seeking to retain their seats: James Tate, Roy McCalister Jr., Scott Benson, Janeé Ayers and President Pro Tem Mary Sheffield.

Ayers has filed to retain her at-large seat on the council. Others filing to join that race include Charter Commissioner Nicole Small, Royce Kinniebrew, Steven Lett, Mary Waters,Jermain Jones and former state senator Coleman A. Young II, who took on Duggan in the 2017 race for mayor. Reached Tuesday, Young declined to comment.

Jones previously had pulled petitions for the at-large race. She and her chief of staff did not return calls Tuesday seeking comment.

Spivey said earlier this year that he intended to pursue an at-large bid rather than another term representing the east side district. But he told The News Tuesday he has ruled out another run for office.

"Now is a good opportunity to elect new leadership and I am focusing on completing my law degree," Spivey, a Cass Tech graduate who was first elected in November 2009, told The News in a text message.

Leland declared in March that he wouldn't seek a third term just days before he was arraigned on felony charges of misconduct in office. Prosecutors have accused him of accepting $7,500 in cash for his 2017 reelection campaign and free car repairs in exchange for his vote on a land deal. The state charges were issued in June while Leland awaits a federal trial on three counts of bribery. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in October 2018 on bribery and conspiracy charges.

After the petitions are canvassed, candidates with enough signatures will be certified within seven to 10 days.

In District 1, Tate is seeking his fourth term. Darryl Brown, Krystal Larsosa, Quincy Coleman also have filed petitions for the northwest Detroit district.

For District 2, McCalister is being challenged by residents Angela Calloway, Michael Evans, Jaylin Harris, Levan Adams and Andrew Tyus, who filed petitions for the race. McCalister is seeking his second term.

District 3 incumbent Benson is pursuing a third term on council. Challengers who have filed are Steven Shelton, Adam Mundy, Dennis Green and Vanessa Olive.

District 4 candidates include youth mentor Toson Knight, journalist M.L. Elrick, Anemashaun Bomani, former judge and state senator Virgil Smith, Latisha Johnson, Kenneth Snapp, Corey Gilchrist and Daivon Reed.

In District 5, as of Tuesday afternoon, Sheffield was the only candidate to file petitions.

In District 6, Hector Santiago, David Sanchez, Myamika Jordan and Gabriela Santiago-Romero, who was recruited and is supported by Castañeda-López, all filed to run.

In District 7, Regina Ross, Detroit Charter Commissioner JoAnna Underwood, Angy Webb, of the city's Joy Community Association, Frederick Durhal, Terrell George, Ericka Murria, DeQuincy Hyatt, Robert Dunlap, William Davis and John Bennett, who formerly challenged Leland for the seat, all had filed petitions.

Detroit City Council members earn $89,546 per year and the president earns $94,111.

