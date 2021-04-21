2 teens shot in Detroit; 3 suspects sought

Detroit police are working to find three suspects wanted in connection with a shooting Wednesday that left two teens wounded.

The boys were sitting in a blue Ford Mercury near a home in the 2000 block of West Buena Vista at about 4:30 p.m. when the group "walked up from the alley and fired multiple shots at their vehicle and striking them, then walked away," police said.

The victims were taken to a hospital. One, identified as a 14-year-old, was listed in critical condition. The other, an 18-year-old, was in stable condition, police said.

The suspects were described only as three males wearing all black.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at (313) 596-1040. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK- UP.