Detroit man charged in non-fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl

A Detroit man has been charged in the wounding of a 7-year-old girl on the city's west side, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Wednesday.

According to the prosecutor's office, Charles Feiler, 50, shot the child three times in the left side of her back during an argument with the girl's 25-year-old mother around 11:20 p.m. April 14 at a residence in the 9800 block of Appoline.

When police arrived at the scene, Feiler allegedly refused to come out of the home for several hours; he was arrested at the Appoline address a day later.

The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Feiler is charged with five counts of assault with intent to murder, five counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of second-degree child abuse, one count of felon in possession, five counts of felonious assault, and 17 counts of felony firearm. Feiler was arraigned Wednesday in 36th District Court and given a $500,000 cash/surety bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 28 and a preliminary examination for May 5, both in 36th District Court before Judge Roberta Archer.