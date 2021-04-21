Duggan, aides cleared in deleted email controversy

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan and several city aides won't face criminal charges over allegations that city resources were used to solicit donations for a nonprofit after the effort fell under scrutiny amid claims of preferential treatment from his office.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said charges won't be filed following a nearly two-year probe by her office's Public Integrity Unit into claims that two Detroit employees were directed to delete emails detailing efforts to line up funding support for Make Your Date, a program aimed at reducing preterm births.

But there's "ample opportunity" to improve city government transparency, Nessel said.

Her office, she noted, reviewed allegations that public funds were misappropriated and emails destroyed "to hide a personal relationship between the mayor of Detroit and the director of the Make Your Date Program."

"After a lengthy and thorough investigation my investigation has determined that no criminal charges will be filed in this matter," she said. "The facts and evidence in this case simply did not substantiate criminal activity and therefore we cannot pursue charges against any individuals.”

Make Your Date became the subject of review following a Detroit Free Press report that the program had received $358,000 in city grants and benefited from a fundraising campaign that a city official led at Duggan's request.

The nature of the mayor’s relationship to the doctor who headed the program, Sonia Hassan, has been called into question. The pair have repeatedly declined to discuss their personal lives.

Duggan's wife, Mary Loretto Maher, filed for divorce in May 2019, nearly six months after the couple first defended their commitment to marriage in response to Duggan being publicly challenged about his relationship with Hassan.

Duggan has maintained in the past that the city never directed any money toward Make Your Date. The partnership, he said, was with Wayne State University.

The university has said the program launched based on research done at the National Institutes of Health's Perinatal Research Branch at Wayne State and Detroit Medical Center's Hutzel Women’s Hospital in which Hassan played a prominent role. Hassan is a volunteer in her effort to lead the program, the university has said.

John Roach, a spokesman for Duggan, said Nessel noted during her Wednesday announcement that the emails in question were recovered and have been posted on the city's website since 2019.

"The decision to try to delete them was bad judgment, not a crime. There was nothing damaging in any of them," Roach wrote. "The City of Detroit last year instituted a policy of automatically backing up all employee emails and retaining them for a two-year period in order to make certain this problem cannot arise again in the future."

Former city employee Kennedy Shannon and another staffer wrote letters to the attorney general in 2019 flagging the deleted emails involving Make Your Date.

Shannon on Wednesday expressed frustration with Nessel over a decision she contends was politically driven. She also questioned why the review took two years.

“It makes absolutely no sense and I feel like she’s protecting him (Duggan) because he’s got a D behind his name,” Shannon said. “I guarantee you if this person was a Republican, this wouldn’t be the outcome."

Concerns over the program sparked a six-month probe by Detroit's Office of Inspector General, which concluded in the fall of 2019 that Duggan "unilaterally" directed city resources toward assisting Make Your Date and his now-former chief of staff and other top aides abused their authority by directing staff to delete emails detailing those efforts, undermining "the public's trust in an open and transparent government."

Nessel said Wednesday that her office interviewed 21 witnesses, executed four search warrants and reviewed thousands of pages of financial documents as well as more than one million documents seized with the help of Michigan State Police from the city's Information Technology Department.

The office evaluated whether evidence could lead to charges of misconduct in office, bribery, embezzlement or destruction of public records. While the actions taken by city employees "might not rise to ethical behavior, they also don't rise to criminal behavior," Nessel contends.

"The biggest problem here is there were no public documents that were destroyed. In fact, each and every one of these emails ultimately was recovered," she said. "We could not identify anywhere a case in which there was an attempt to destroy public documents where that was sustained. Even if there was an attempt at some juncture to destroy public documents, there was no success."

Nessel said it would be difficult to take the claims to a jury and "have any chance of a successful outcome and the ability to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt."

None of the records reviewed, the investigative report from Nessel's office notes, revealed a personal relationship between Duggan and Hassan, which "undercuts a motive to hide or destroy these records."

Inspector General Ellen Ha, in her review, called on the city to reform its policies and staff training, and take disciplinary action against three employees, including Alexis Wiley, who had been Duggan's top aide and now serves as his campaign manager.

Reached Wednesday, Wiley declined to comment.

The special treatment on Duggan’s part, the IG report noted, was “not best practice” but did not rise to the level of an abuse of power since he didn’t violate city rules or laws.

But most troubling, the OIG has said, was a finding that Wiley ordered workers in the city's grants office to delete emails pertaining to the program through ex-Chief Development Officer Ryan Friedrichs, the husband of Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Deputy Chief Development Officer Sirene Abou-Chakra.

The staffers later were ordered to undergo document retention training. Duggan has said the disciplinary decisions were based on the fact that the investigation found the three didn't delete any of their own emails.

The AG's office also noted Wednesday that preferential treatment "is not against the law" and because Duggan is the mayor, he's able to determine what his priorities are. The state investigation also found no evidence to support an abuse of authority by Wiley, Fiedrichs or Abou-Chakra.

Nessel said her office considered whether the deletion of the emails violated the Freedom of Information Act. But she noted that at the time that the emails had been deleted no FOIA requests had been submitted for them.

"Therefore, this charge was not sustainable because no FOIA existed," she said. "So there could be no destruction of that evidence."

The lower-level grants staff members first were instructed to delete Make Your Date emails around December of 2018, the IG investigation noted.

Duggan has said he did not give the order nor was he aware of it but said he later learned it was done to shield lower-level staff from scrutiny he contends was fueled by Detroit businessman Robert Carmack.

The auto shop owner had aired footage from a private investigator on a billboard truck outside City Hall of the mayor's comings and goings, calling into question Duggan's relationship with Hassan.

Wiley, Friedrichs and Abou-Chakra, Duggan claimed in October 2019 that they acted in response to worries over Carmack and associated Freedom of Information Act requests that could have landed a pair of junior staffers "on his radar screen," and "they were going to become part of the media circus."

Duggan has said the order to delete the emails was "wrong" but it was a decision "made out of the best intentions."

City officials have said that the mayor and Detroit's former Chief Financial Officer David Massaron learned in May 2019 of the potentially deleted emails. Massaron then worked with Friedrichs, who at the time was the chief development officer, to resurrect them over several days and turn them over to the inspector general.

Wiley said the city's efforts to raise funds for Make Your Date were unsuccessful and the city made only preliminary inquiries on behalf of the program. But the recovered emails show otherwise, the report said.

Wiley, a former television reporter, has stressed in the past that she's built her career on integrity and wouldn't "knowingly do anything that would jeopardize or undermine that."

Detroit officials have said that it was discovered in May 2019 that some emails were potentially "deleted or missing" in the Office of Grants and Development amid the IG investigation.

The city’s Law Department that summer publicly released hundreds of pages of the previously deleted or missing emails that detail fundraising efforts by city employees for Make Your Date.

In the emails, city fund development officers, Monique Phillips and Claire Huttenlocher solicited funding for Make Your Date from several foundations.

Hassan and some of her staffers are copied in some of the emails that range from November 2017 through November 2018.

