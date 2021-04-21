Police seek tips on east side Detroit fatal shooting

Detroit police are asking the public for help to find and identify those involved in a fatal shooting Monday of a man who was sitting in a car on the city's east side.

Officials said the shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 18000 block of Mount Elliott near Nevada Avenue.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot while sitting in the driver's seat of a gray, 2007 Pontiac G6 when another man approached him, according to authorities.

Investigators said the two men spoke before one produced a handgun, demanded the victim's watch and then fired two shots at him.

The shooter left the scene in what officials describe as a blue 2008 Buick Lucerne with license plate # EHF3230.

Medics took the victim to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police said the shooter has a dark complexion and a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, a blue hat and black pants. Images were captured by security cameras.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

