Clerk charged with molesting girl at Detroit gas station

A Detroit gas station clerk has been charged with fondling a 13-year-old girl who came into the business with her young brother to buy some snacks.

The 38-year-old clerk is accused of groping her while asking the child to dance about 7 p.m. Sunday at the gas station on East Seven Mile and Hayes.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Faisel Al-Halemi of Hamtramck has been charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, which has a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison.

Police arrested the clerk after the girl and her brother reported the alleged groping to her mother.

Al-Halemi was arraigned Wednesday and given a $75,000 personal bond. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf. The formal reading of the accusations against Al-Halemi, a married father of two, were waived as requested by his retained attorney, Roger Farinha.

Farinha offered no comment when reached Thursday.

The family of the girl has retained Southfield-based attorney Johnny Hawkins to possibly pursue a civil suit. Hawkins said Thursday the girl is traumatized and is going to undergo a mental evaluation.

"The child is not doing well," he said. "She's shaken about how he touched her and where he touched her."

Hawkins said there is video footage from inside the gas station of the alleged incident.

Al-Halemi is due back in court May 19 for a probable cause conference.