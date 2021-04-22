Detroit police chase, MSP helicopter pursuit ends in Greektown Casino garage

Police who spotted a car linked to a shooting in the city were led on a chase that ended at a garage at Greektown Casino on Thursday night, officers said.

It was the second pursuit on Thursday sparked by a search for a possible suspect that ended in an arrest, police said.

At about 8 p.m. near Kelly and Hayes, officers spotted a silver Nissan Ultima matching the description of a car authorities tied to a shooting Saturday on the east side, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

The sedan took off, leading officers on a short pursuit until a Michigan State Police helicopter tracked the Nissan, she said.

The car was seen heading to the parking garage at the Greektown Casino downtown; officers found the Nissan empty, Kirkwood said.

"With the assistance of casino personnel, we were able to determine the suspect went into another vehicle" at the site, Kirkwood said.

Officers spotted the suspect inside the other car. He was arrested for fleeing and eluding. His car also was impounded.

Reached Thursday night, John Drake, vice president and general manager of Greektown, did not comment on the incident.

“... We are working closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety and security of our customers and team members," Drake said.