Detroit schools using cash, extra sick days to get teachers, staff vaccinated

Detroit — The Detroit Public Schools Community District is offering an incentive to teachers and many other employees who prove they've taken a COVID-19 vaccine: $500 and two sick days.

The incentive was announced Saturday by Dr. Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of the district.

Chrystal Wilson, a spokeswoman, said the incentive applies to anyone who has been vaccinated and can prove it, or anyone who will be vaccinated by June 30.

The sick days are meant as a recovery period in the event an employee becomes ill after a shot, Wilson said.

No one is required to take a vaccine, the district says. Figures on how many employees have been vaccinated were not immediately available.

Unions representing office employees and paraprofessionals did not agree to the proposal, Wilson said.

The incentives will be paid from federal stimulus money from last year's CARES Act, Wilson said.

"The incentive is a way to promote the greatest protections to all employees as we work to stop the spread of COVID, while respecting the individual's choice to not vaccinate," Wilson said.

The district has started mandatory weekly saliva surveillance testing for all employees, Wilson said. That started with a single site, at Renaissance High School on the west side, but next week, when learning centers reopen, it will expand to other school buildings.

Employees also take regular COVID-19 questionnaires.

If someone tests positive, they need a negative test to return to work, Wilson said.

"The idea is to get students back in schools — those who want to attend in person — as soon as possible, and to do it safely," Wilson said.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @downi75