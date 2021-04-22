Fourth Detroit man charged in Warren woman's slaying

A 21-year-old Detroit has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Warren woman, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

Bennie James Lane is charged with one count of accessory after the fact, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of lying to the police during a violent crime investigation.

He is the fourth person to be charged in the Feb. 22 slaying of the 17-year-old victim. The others are Jarvis Nathaniel ﻿Fisher II, 18; Patrick White, 17, and Jayshun White, 18, all of Detroit.

Authorities allege Fisher shot the woman, who was in the back seat of a car near Clayburn and Majestic in Detroit with two other people, about 6 p.m. Fisher is also accused of assaulting the other occupants of the car, a 19-year-old Hazel Park man and another 17-year-old Warren woman, during a robbery.

Lane is expected to be arraigned Friday in 36th District Court.

Fisher was charged March 1 with felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to rob while armed, carrying a concealed weapon and four counts of felony firearm.

Fisher has been arraigned and was remanded to jail in 36th District Court. A preliminary examination is scheduled for him May 18 before Judge Roberta Archer.

Patrick White and Jayshun White were charged March 4 with two counts of felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to commit armed robbery and four counts of felony firearm. They were arraigned in 36th District Court and remanded to jail. Both men are due back in court May 18 before Archer.