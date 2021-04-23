Driver dead, teen and bystander wounded in Detroit shootings

Detroit police are seeking tips to find suspects in two shootings reported Friday on the city's west and east sides that left one person dead and two others hospitalized.

At about 12:10 a.m., after a car collided with two others in the 16400 block of Belton, officers found a 34-year-old man "sitting in the driver’s seat unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the body," police said in a statement.

Medics pronounced the man dead. Authorities did not have a description of a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

In a separate incident reported at about 4:50 p.m. in the 10300 block of Mack, a 19-year-old man was in a business when "words were exchanged" with another person, who pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and shot him, police said in a statement.

A 46-year-old bystander and a third man also were struck before the suspect fled with a companion who was believed to have been armed, according to the release.

The 19-year-old was rushed to the hospital and listed in stable condition Friday night, police said.

The 46-year-old victim also was hospitalized in stable condition. The third man refused treatment and left the scene.

Authorities describe the suspect as a man in his 20s with a medium brown complexion, last seen wearing a black face mask, black hooded sweatshirt with a red stripe on the top shoulder blade, light pants as well as black and white gym shoes.

His companion was described as a man with a light complexion, wearing a black shirt, gray pants, purple gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct at (313) 596-5540 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.