Detroit police investigating four shootings that left 3 dead, 2 injured

Detroit police are investigating four separate shootings that occurred Friday and overnight Saturday that left three dead and two injured.

According to police, around 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 15300 block of Parkside a 31-year-old was fatally shot when an unknown suspect fired shots at him in the backyard.

At around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Orangelawn and Plainview, a 34-year old male was injured when he was shot at an outside birthday party. An unknown group of people began arguing when someone began shooting, striking the victim. He was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition. There are no suspects in the case, police said.

A short time later at 11 p.m. Friday two men were shot in the 13400 block of Hasse Street. A 29-year old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 26-year-old man was transported to the hospital where he is listed in temporary serious condition.

At 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Eastwood and Runyon Street, officers and medics responded to a call about the body of a man in his 20’s laying on the side of the road with a gunshot wound. Suspects are unknown.

The circumstances of each incident are still under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department at (313)596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.