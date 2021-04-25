Detroit police officers in crash while driving woman to hospital

Detroit police officers trying to rush a woman to the hospital Saturday night were in a crash on the way, officials said.

Officers were in the middle of a traffic stop with a 45-year-old woman around 9 p.m. in the area of Hayes and Houston Whittier on the city's east side when the woman suddenly had a medical emergency, police said.

Officers said they immediately gave the woman first aid then proceeded to take her to a hospital. As police were driving south on Chalmers approaching the Interstate 94 Service Drive with their lights and siren on, a 25-year-old woman in a Chevy Malibu going east on I-94 stopped in the middle of the intersection, police said.

The police vehicle collided with the Malibu causing damage, officials said. The driver of the Malibu, the 45-year-old woman and one of the officers were all taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.