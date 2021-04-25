Newborn baby reunited with parents after carjacking abduction in Detroit

A newborn baby was reunited with his parents after a man shot at them and stole their car with the baby inside Saturday night on Detroit's east side, police said.

The baby was deemed safe after a 35-year-old man who police say is known by the parents abducted him while carjacking the mother and father.

In the 9300 block of East Jefferson, a 28-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were sitting in their silver Buick Lucerne with their 2-month-old, Zavion McNeal, in the back seat.

Around 10 p.m. a man armed with a handgun approached the couple's car on foot. The mother and the father jumped out of the car and the mother exchanged gunfire with the suspect, officials said.

The suspect then got into the couple's car and left on McClellan with the baby still inside, police said.

Less than an hour later, Detroit police found the baby and the car in an alley near Crane and Canfield. Officers also located the suspect in the 1000 block of Holcomb and took him into custody.