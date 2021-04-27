$5,000 reward for tips in 2017 crash on I-96 that killed mother

An reward for tips to find a driver tied to a 2017 fatal crash has increased to $5,000, Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced Tuesday.

Shacarra Butler had been driving on Interstate 96 near Livernois on Detroit's west side at about 10:45 a.m. Sept. 29, 2017, "when she was forced off the roadway by another vehicle, causing her to overturn and ejecting her from the vehicle," the group said in a statement.

Authorities did not release a description of the other motorist.

Butler, 28, had been planning to head to a nearby Taco Bell after dropping her son off at preschool before working in the afternoon at Wolverine Packing, Crime Stoppers said.

She died from her injuries on Dec. 17, 2017.

Anyone with information can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.