Driver loses control, crashes into building in Detroit, police say

A driver was injured Tuesday after crashing into a building on Detroit's west side, police said.

A 28-year-old man was driving a 2020 Toyota Camry near Schoolcraft and Greydale at about 7:30 p.m. when he lost control and hit the structure, investigators reported.

He was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday night.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260.