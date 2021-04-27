Duggan attorney blames Wayne County Clerk's Office for campaign paperwork problem

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan's campaign is pushing back on claims he failed to file an amended fundraising disclosure and is ineligible for the August ballot.

In a Tuesday letter to Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett, the law firm that manages the mayor's campaign filings argues Garrett's office "erroneously reported" Monday that Duggan's campaign committee didn't provide her office with a proper response to a 2018 error notice.

"I respectfully request that your office communicate to Detroit Clerk Janice Winfrey that there was, in fact, no failure of reporting on the part of the Duggan campaign," Dykema attorney W. Alan Wilk wrote in the letter to Garrett that was provided to The News.

Wilk detailed efforts by the Duggan for Detroit campaign to reconcile issues raised over the paperwork and contends that the county's campaign finance manager first delayed providing direction on the required paperwork and later pointed to a glitch in the county's computer system.

Lisa Williams, a spokeswoman for the Wayne County Clerk's Office, told The News on Monday that Duggan "failed to file an amended July 2018 Quarterly Campaign Statement."

Williams did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment. A separate letter also was sent Tuesday to Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfey, Duggan's campaign manager Alexis Wiley said. Winfrey also could not immediately be reached.

Under Michigan law, those filing to run for office must submit an affidavit of identity, including "a statement that as of the date of the affidavit, all statements, reports, late filing fees and fines required of the candidate or any candidate committee" have been filed or paid.

Ballot eligibility for several candidates has been an issue since the April 20 filing deadline.

At-large Detroit Councilwoman Janee Ayers' certification for the primary ballot is being challenged amid allegations of delinquent campaign filings. Taylor City Clerk Cynthia Bower ruled Friday that indicted Mayor Rick Sollars won't appear on the city's election ballot over campaign filing issues, and in Pontiac, election officials disqualified Mayor Deirdre Waterman for failure to submit campaign reports on time. Candidates can challenge a disqualification in court or run as a write-in.

Campaign finance records maintained by the county show that Duggan filed his July 2018 report, which covered Nov. 28, 2017, through July 20, 2018, on July 25, 2018. However, Garrett's office asked his campaign to clarify 22 expenditures totaling $48,287 to Paychex for "wages-employment taxes."

"You may have to report the names of the individuals that you are paying taxes for," a letter from the county clerk's office said, requesting an amendment to Duggan's report be filed by Aug. 27, 2018.

Wilk, in his Tuesday letter to Garrett, noted the campaign reported to the Campaign Finance Division of Garrett's office the same way for six straight reporting periods beginning in August of 2016.

In each, the committee reported fully the net payment to each employee and separately reported the withheld taxes paid to Paychex, Inc.

"In not one case did the Clerk’s Office issue an Error/Omission notice or indicate there was any problem whatever with that reporting," the letter reads.

Wilk wrote that said Duggan's campaign received an error/omission notice on Aug. 20, 2018, for the July 2018 quarterly statement. At that time, Renae Moore, the compliance manager for the Dykema law firm, called Gil Flowers, campaign finance manager for the clerk's office.

Moore told Flowers that six filings from Duggan's campaign had been accepted as proper and complete and asked if new regulations had come into play, requiring government withholding taxes to be detailed in vendor reports, according to Wilk's letter.

Flowers wasn't immediately sure, the letter reads, and told Moore he needed to talk with the state. A week later, Moore contacted Flowers again for direction, but he still lacked clarity, the letter adds.

On Sept. 28, 2018, Moore, "without clear guidance," sent an e-mail to Flowers with the full detail of the Paychex withholding in two different formats, Wilk wrote.

By Oct. 9, 2018, Wilk wrote that Flowers told Moore "not to file electronically because the clerk's system could not accept the tax withholding detail in its system" and that he was "waiting for my IT department to fix the bug."

"In short, as of October 9, 2018, the Campaign Finance Division of the Clerk’s Office had received the complete detailed information Mr. Flowers had requested and held that information in email form in the Campaign Finance Division of the Clerk’s office," it reads. "The only reason there was not an additional uploaded version of that information was that Mr. Flowers directed Ms. Moore not to file it because the online system couldn’t accept it. To this day, no one from the Clerk’s office has ever communicated to Duggan for Detroit that the Clerk’s online system has been successfully modified to accept the upload of that detail.

"It seems clear the Campaign Finance Division of the Clerk’s Office accepted the email submission of the information as having been sufficient to resolve the issue raised," the letter reads.

The paperwork became on issue on Monday when Anthony Adams, who is running against Duggan, filed a legal challenge in an attempt to have Duggan barred from the primary ballot. The former deputy mayor on Monday contends Duggan "failed to follow the law" and that "there's no discretion here," pointing to rulings in recent days by elections officials involving campaign filings with the mayors in Taylor and Pontiac.

"The Anthony Adams campaign would like to run a fair and just race. What's right is right, and what's wrong is wrong. If the documents are not adequately filed, the necessary actions should be taken," Adams' campaign manager Marli Blackman said Tuesday.

Duggan was forced to run as a write-in in the 2013 mayoral primary. At that time, candidate Tom Barrow, who is also running against the mayor this year, questioned whether Duggan after moving to Detroit from Livonia met City Charter requirements for residency to appear on the Detroit ballot.

