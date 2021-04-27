DETROIT

Pair sought in double shooting on Detroit's east side

Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
View Comments

Detroit police released surveillance images of two suspects wanted in connection with a double shooting last week on the city's east side.

Surveillance image of the first suspect.

A 19-year-old man was in a business on the 10000 block of Mack at about 4:45 p.m. Friday when "words were exchanged" with another person who pulled out a weapon and shot him, police said.

A 46-year-old bystander also was hit before the suspect fled with an armed second suspect.

Both victims were hospitalized in stable condition after the incident.

A third man reported being injured during the shooting but refused treatment and left the scene, police said.

The first suspect is described as a man 18-20 years old, about 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black face mask, black hooded sweatshirt with a red stripe on each shoulder and writing on the front, tan pants, and black and white gym shoes.

Authorities describe the second suspect as a man 18-20 years old, 170 pounds, between 5 feet 9 and 5 feet 11 inches tall, black hair partly in dreadlocks and tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with white lettering, camouflage pants and purple gym shoes.

The second suspect seen on camera.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct Detective Unit at (313) 596-5540. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

View Comments