Pair sought in double shooting on Detroit's east side

Detroit police released surveillance images of two suspects wanted in connection with a double shooting last week on the city's east side.

A 19-year-old man was in a business on the 10000 block of Mack at about 4:45 p.m. Friday when "words were exchanged" with another person who pulled out a weapon and shot him, police said.

A 46-year-old bystander also was hit before the suspect fled with an armed second suspect.

Both victims were hospitalized in stable condition after the incident.

A third man reported being injured during the shooting but refused treatment and left the scene, police said.

The first suspect is described as a man 18-20 years old, about 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black face mask, black hooded sweatshirt with a red stripe on each shoulder and writing on the front, tan pants, and black and white gym shoes.

Authorities describe the second suspect as a man 18-20 years old, 170 pounds, between 5 feet 9 and 5 feet 11 inches tall, black hair partly in dreadlocks and tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with white lettering, camouflage pants and purple gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct Detective Unit at (313) 596-5540. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.