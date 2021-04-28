‘Good neighbors’ can get paid to drive Detroiters to COVID-19 vaccination sites

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan will hold a briefing Wednesday to announce incentives for "good neighbors" who drive a Detroit resident to a vaccination site.

He is also expected to announce new sites where the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine will be available.

People will be offered pre-paid debit cards to reimburse their time and costs for each resident brought to a vaccination site. It was not immediately clear what the value of the debit card would be.

Nearly 30% of residents in Detroit have received at least one dose of vaccine, but the city trails nearby communities and the state average. The percentage of people who have at least one dose of vaccine is 54% in outer-Wayne County, 59% in Washtenaw County, 57% in Oakland County, 47.4% in Macomb and 49% statewide, according to the city's vaccine dashboard.

The city on Tuesday surpassed more than 46,000 cases of the virus, resulting in 1,990 deaths from COVID-19.

The city has administered 296,709 doses of the 395,000 it has received. Of those, 11,600 doses are Johnson & Johnson. The city has 20,000 future appointments scheduled as of Tuesday.

The city also plans to announce that it will rename a Detroit Police Department facility after late former Detroit police chief and Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon at 3 p.m.

