Feds bust a top Fiat Chrysler car seller in alleged wire fraud scam

Detroit — Federal prosecutors Friday charged one of the nation's top Fiat Chrysler Automobiles salespeople with helping orchestrate a wire fraud conspiracy that cost the automaker $8.7 million.

Parkway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram salesman Apollon "Apollo" Nimo, 34, of Macomb Township was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud for allegedly orchestrating a scam that involved illegally selling employee discounts to nonqualified buyers. He was arrested Friday and is expected to appear in federal court Friday afternoon.

An unsealed criminal complaint obtained by The Detroit News describes a vast black market involving brokers who peddled employee discount numbers to sales people who connected with buyers in private Facebook groups.

The program offers FCA employees and relatives a 5% discount on vehicles, and prosecutors say most of Nimo’s sales were under the Employee Purchase Control Number program. He was the program’s top salesman nationwide during sales periods in 2018 and 2019, according to the complaint.

The complaint describes a lucrative conspiracy that started in 2014 and netted Nimo $700,000 in payments from Fiat Chrysler, which compounded the automaker’s loss of revenue. The alleged conspiracy was discovered by Fiat Chrysler investigators who learned that employee numbers were being bought and sold in private Facebook groups that served as an online black market.

"FCA representatives have informed me that they continue to receive information indicating that Nimo's fraudulent (use) of (employee numbers) continues to the present day," Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Joseph Kunnummyalil wrote in an affidavit filed in federal court.

There was no immediate comment from a Parkway manager Friday.

The alleged scheme was uncovered after employees filed complaints with Fiat Chrysler that their employee numbers were being used without their consent. Clinton Township Police and Kunnummyalil interviewed the employees and discovered many of the employee numbers were used in vehicle sales and leases at the Parkway dealership.

Investigators analyzed 268 employee numbers that were illegally used and found every instance was traced to Nimo from 2016-18, according to the agent.

During the investigation, agents learned Nimo’s father leased at least three cars from his son at Parkway in 2014, according to the complaint.

“For all three transactions for his father, Nimo stated that his father is the brother/sister-in-law of three separate FCA employees,” the agent wrote.

The FCA employees, however, were not related to Nimo’s father, according to the government.

“Apollon Nimo is aware of his relatives and his father’s relatives, yet, he applied the FCA employees’ (numbers) to his father’s leases,” the agent wrote.

At some point, FCA investigators discovered employee numbers were being bought and sold through private Facebook groups, including “Chaldean Mens Only (The Official Page of Chaldean Men Worldwide)” and “Chaldean Men of Detroit (And Worldwide).” Most of the group members lived in Michigan, investigators said.

Several Facebook group chats mentioned Nimo, the agent wrote.

In a July 2018 chat, one member wrote: “Looking for recommendations on car leases, can be any type of car as well. Thank you guys.”

Another member posted in response: “Come on Peter I’ve told you about Apollo 1000 times plus everyone else in here uses him.”

Investigators questioned a manager at Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram in June who said Nimo sold about 250 vehicles in January 2020, an extremely high and unusual number, according to the court filing.

“He further stated that Nimo personally sells more vehicles than entire sales departments at most FCA dealerships,” the agent wrote.

Come back to www.detroitnews.com for more on this developing story.

rsnell@detroitnews.com