'Once in a lifetime' sturgeon, nearly 7 feet long, caught in Detroit River

A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service crew patrolling the Detroit River last week has a whale of a tale to tell: They caught a sturgeon that measured nearly 7 feet long and is believed to be more than a century old.

The Alpena conservation office posted a picture of the sturgeon Friday on its Facebook page, calling the sturgeon a "real life river monster." An accompanying photo shows the sturgeon and a masked man on the crew lying on the deck, side by side.

"Based on its girth and size, it is assumed to be a female and that she has been roaming our waters over 100 years," the agency said in the post. "So, she likely hatched in the Detroit River around 1920 when Detroit became the 4th largest city in America."

The sturgeon weighed in at 240 pounds and had a girth of four feet, the agency said.

The fish and wildlife service said the sturgeon was a "once in a lifetime" haul, and after being processed the fish was released back into its home waters.