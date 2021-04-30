Whitmer rejects Detroit's Charter revision plan, cites 'legal deficiencies'

Detroit — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday cited "substantial and extensive legal deficiencies" in her decision to reject proposed revisions for Detroit's City Charter.

The governor wrote in a letter to Detroit Charter Revision Commission Chair Carol Weaver that the revised charter includes provisions that will require close study by the city's Financial Review Commission installed as a component of Detroit's bankruptcy, according to a copy of the letter obtained by WJBK-TV (Channel 2).

"If the proposed revisions cause a financial crisis, the FRC could then revoke the city of Detroit's and the Detroit Public School Community District's waiver, requiring the FRC to regain full oversight over the city's and school district's finances," Whitmer wrote. "A financial crisis could have adverse consequences for residents, businesses, and persons who receive a pension from the city."

Reached Friday, Weaver told The News she wasn't immediately able to comment.

Whitmer's ruling on the proposal comes after charter commissioners convened a news conference on Wednesday alleging the city has failed to properly fund efforts to educate residents ahead of the Aug. 3 primary on proposed government reforms. The move, they argued, constitutes "voter suppression."

Lynsey Mukomel, a spokeswoman for Attorney General Dana Nessel, said in an email Friday that Nessel's office was asked to conduct a legal review and analysis of the proposed charter revisions and present them to Whitmer for review.

"Our legal analysis did not contemplate the merit of proposed policy changes and made no recommendations regarding those changes," she wrote.

The commisioners, activists and residents gathered outside City Hall and urged Detroit officials to allocate more dollars to print and translate the proposed revisions for Detroit's City Charter.

The plea came two days after officials with the Office of Detroit's Chief Financial Officer argued to the city's Financial Review Commission that the charter plan, as proposed, would cost Detroit near $2 billion over a four-year period and send the city into a second bankruptcy.

The 152-page document is the culmination of a three-year undertaking by the nine-member commission impaneled in 2018 by city voters to address quality of life issues including water access, affordable transit and housing, strengthened oversight and citizen participation and responsible contracting.

In February, the city CFO's office said revisions proposed at that time would spur an "imminent fiscal crisis" that would plunge Detroit $3.4 billion into debt within four years.

The commission ultimately submitted a revised version of the plan to Whitmer and Nessel. The state was given 90 days to review the plan.

The city, under the terms of its bankruptcy agreement, must maintain a balanced budget. If it's unable to meet that requirement, Detroit can't sign off on its budget plan, nor can the state. The predicament would force the city back into active state oversight, Detroit's acting Chief Financial Officer Jay Rising told the FRC on Monday.

"I believe the amount of required spending under the charter exceeds available revenues and as a result, there's no way either one of us could pass a balanced budget," he said.

The Detroit Regional Chamber released a statement Thursday saying that the revisions would put Detroit "on a perilous fiscal path."

"The charter adds cumbersome bureaucracy that will curtail both economic development efforts and efficient service delivery to residents," it contends.

The Financial Review Commission was installed in 2014 as an oversight measure and given final say on all city budgets, collective bargaining agreements and contracts larger than $750,000. Detroit regained local control of its finances three years ago when it emerged from the strict oversight of the FRC.

Small has said that the administration's financial assertions are nothing more than "bullying tactics."

The commission, she said Wednesday, assessed the fiscal impact on individual proposals in the plan, but it has not come up with an overall dollar amount. That, she added, would be premature and will be based on the actual revisions that ultimately are adopted and how it's implemented by Detroit's council.

The charter commission is expected to vote on a final draft of any revisions on June 8.

If approved, the charter would go into effect in 2022.

cferretti@detroitnews.com