One pedestrian dead, two critically injured in separate hit-and-run incidents in Detroit

A pedestrian is dead and two others are critically injured after two separate hit-and-run incidents in Detroit over the weekend.

A 29-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were crossing the street near W. 7 Mile and Sunderland around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when they were both hit by a car.

They were taken to the hospital where the man was pronounced dead and the woman was listed in critical condition.

On Saturday around 8:56 p.m., a man was crossing Gratiot at Mapleridge and was hit by a suspect that police say was possibly driving a gray Cadillac. The man was listed in critical condition at the hospital.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incidents to call the department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260.