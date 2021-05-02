One pedestrian dead, two critically injured in separate hit-and-run incidents in Detroit
Ariana Taylor
The Detroit News
A pedestrian is dead and two others are critically injured after two separate hit-and-run incidents in Detroit over the weekend.
A 29-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were crossing the street near W. 7 Mile and Sunderland around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when they were both hit by a car.
They were taken to the hospital where the man was pronounced dead and the woman was listed in critical condition.
On Saturday around 8:56 p.m., a man was crossing Gratiot at Mapleridge and was hit by a suspect that police say was possibly driving a gray Cadillac. The man was listed in critical condition at the hospital.
Police ask anyone with information regarding the incidents to call the department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260.