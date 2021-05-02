State trooper, motorist hurt in crash on Detroit's east side

A Michigan State Police trooper and a motorist were injured in a car crash Saturday on Detroit's east side.

Officials said the trooper was responding to a call about 6:15 p.m. with his siren and lights on, driving westbound on Moross Road approaching Harper Avenue, when another driver was traveling eastbound on Harper.

The cars collided at the intersection, causing the civilian's car to roll over, police said.

The trooper radioed for EMS help. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.