Detroit City Councilman Gabe Leland pleads guilty to misconduct in office, resigns

Detroit — Gabe Leland on Monday pleaded guilty to misconduct in office and his attorney said he has resigned from Detroit's City Council.

Leland, 38, entered the plea before Third Circuit Judge Gregory Bill. He'll face sentencing on June 7.

"I accepted a campaign contribution in cash. At the time I accepted the cash contribution I knew it was against the law to do so, which makes it misconduct in office," Leland told Bill.

Leland's attorney, Steve Fishman, told the judge that Leland is expected under an agreement with the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office to face no jail time and a separate federal case against him will be dismissed.

Leland, who represented Detroit's District 7, accepted $7,500 in cash for his 2017 reelection campaign and free car repairs in exchange for his vote on a land deal, prosecutors said.

The Monroe County Prosecutor's Office charged Leland with misconduct in office in July after Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy cited a conflict of interest.

Leland was indicted by a federal grand jury in October 2018 on bribery conspiracy and two counts of bribery on allegations he agreed to accept $15,000 in cash and car repairs from Detroit auto shop owner Robert Carmack to stall a vote on a land deal.

In court filings, officials previously had indicated that they'd “worked out a resolution” that called for Leland to plead guilty to the misconduct charge in exchange for a probationary sentence.

The DOJ then intends to dismiss its indictment, a Feb. 14, 2020, letter to Wayne County prosecutors noted.

Just after his indictment in 2018, Leland vowed it would be "business as usual" for him at City Hall and he was "innocent until proven guilty." Leland has continued to take part in council sessions, community events and meetings.

Last summer, he cast a tie-breaking vote on a contentious proposal to put a $250 million blight bond before Detroit voters last November. Voters ultimately approved the bond measure.

The government claimed Leland and Carmack discussed land that Carmack believed he owned that was going to be sold by the city. Leland, authorities contend, offered to help Carmack delay or prevent the sale in exchange for the money as well as free car repairs.

