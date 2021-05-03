Man, 21, on ATV clips vehicle, dies from injuries

A man driving an all-terrain vehicle was killed in an incident with a vehicle on Detroit's east side on Sunday.

Police said the 21-year-old man was driving in the area of Vernor and Dix around 9:25 p.m. The man tried to pass a Dodge Durango, driven by a 29-year-old woman, when he clipped her SUV and fell off his ATV, officials said.

The man was pronounced dead on arrival to the hospital, police said. The woman stayed at the scene of the crash and cooperated with police.