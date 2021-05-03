State police investigate crash into bridge abutment on I-94 in Detroit

A 24-year-old man is in intensive care Monday morning after crashing a car into a bridge abutment on Interstate 94 on Detroit's east side, Michigan State Police said.

The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. on I-94 at Chastworth near Harper, they said. Troopers were called to the scene of the crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver was speeding and weaving through traffic. He lost control of the vehicle, crashed into the embankment, struck a light pole and then the abutment, which split the car in half.

Police said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and onto the freeway's exit ramp to Harper.

Medics took the man to a hospital. Officials said the driver is expected to survive.

State police continue to investigate.