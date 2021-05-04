Man, 23, shot multiple times while sitting in Jeep in Detroit

Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday on Detroit's west side.

A 23-year-old man was sitting in his Jeep Cherokee in the 14300 block of Montrose around 3:30 a.m. when he took multiple gun shot wounds to the body, police said.

Officials said there are no suspects yet. An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up