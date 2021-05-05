Shootings leave one man dead, two in serious condition in Detroit

Detroit police are investigating three separate shootings in the city that left one man dead and two wounded and in the hospital in the early hours of Wednesday.

A 36-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 13500 block of La Salle Boulevard around 12:20 a.m., police said. The man was taken to the hospital and listed in temporary serious condition.

Just two hours later, a 42-year-old man also was shot multiple times. After he was shot, he ran to the 20500 block of Lindsay where he taken to the hospital. He also was listed in temporary serious condition, officials said.

Police said just a short time later, another man, 34, was brought to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound but was pronounced dead there.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.