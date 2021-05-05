Two named to fill vacant judgeships in 36th District Court

Two new judges have been appointed in 36th District Court in Detroit by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the governor's office announced Wednesday.

Named to the judgeships are attorney Sean B. Perkins and Millicent D. Sherman, the court's chief magistrate.

Perkins is an attorney at the Perkins Law Group PLLC where he has handled felony and misdemeanor criminal cases, personal injury and no-fault civil cases, and bankruptcy cases.

Perkins, who also is also a benefits representative for UAW Local 387 at Ford's Woodhaven Stamping facility, worked at the plant as a Hi-Lo driver and pipefitter before going to law school.

He is a member of the Wayne County Defense Bar Association, Oakland County Bar Association, and the Black Women Lawyers Association of Michigan.

“To be able to serve the citizens of this great city, my hometown, the city that I have loved since birth, is a euphoric moment. This is a God-sent moment,” said Perkins in a release from the governor's office. “I promise to be hard-working, studious, and compassionate.”

Perkins will fill a partial term, which expires Jan. 1, 2023, due to the January death of longtime Judge B. Pennie Millender. Perkins would have to run for election in November 2022 to serve a full six-year term.

Sherman, who has handled many of 36th District Court's high-profile felony arraignments, previously was a sole practitioner with Millicent D. Sherman P.C. and an associate attorney with Kitch, Drutchas, Wagner & Kenny.

Sherman is a member of the Michigan Association of District Court Magistrates and a former member of the Detroit Bar Association, Wolverine Bar Association, and Association of Black Judges of Michigan.

“I want to thank Governor Gretchen Whitmer for the honor of this appointment to the bench at the 36th District Court,” said Sherman. "In 2006, I joined the 36th District Court as a magistrate, and now, almost 15 years to the date, I get to serve the citizens of Detroit in this new capacity. I want to thank the best group of people with whom I’ve ever had the pleasure of working — my fellow magistrates, members of the bench, and the entire 36th District Court family as I continue on in this new chapter of service to the citizens of Detroit.”

Sherman was appointed to replace former Chief Judge Nancy Blount, who stepped down in February. As with Perkins, she will serve a term ending Jan. 1, 2023, and would have to seek election in November 2022 for a full six-year term.

Also on Wednesday, the governor's office announced the appointment of Lora Greene to the Montgomery County Probate Court.

“I am proud to appoint Sean, Millicent, and Lora, three accomplished legal professionals, to state courts,” said Whitmer. “They all graduated from law school in Michigan, just like me, and I know they will bring a wealth of experience and serve our state honorably.”