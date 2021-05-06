Drivers arrested for fighting after car crash in Detroit

Two men who were involved in a traffic crash in Detroit were arrested for fighting each other at the scene on Wednesday, police said.

Michigan State Police were responding to a crash on southbound M-39 & Plymouth Road around 11:05 p.m. While troopers were investigating the crash, the two drivers involved began arguing which led to physical fighting, police said.

Troopers tried to separate them but the two men only became more aggressive toward each other and the officers and ignored commands to break it up, officials said.

One of the men kept lunging toward the other, officials said, and had to be taken to the ground, where he continued to struggle with officers. Police said he was handcuffed after threats by police to use a Taser to subdue him.

The other driver also was taken to the ground and handcuffed. Both men were arrested and processed, troopers said.