Man charged with stealing $300K in unemployment aid by filing for Michigan inmates

A 39-year-old Metro Detroit man has been charged in Detroit U.S. District Court with stealing about $300,000 in unemployment benefits by fraudulently filing in the names of inmates in the state prison system.

Terrell Dwayne Mason worked with a state employee since the spring of 2020 to file more than 40 fraudulent Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims — those filed by self-employed or gig workers — in the name of inmates or recent parolees, according to a complaint in federal court records.

Mason was charged Wednesday with mail and wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft.

In 2011, Mason was arrested and sentenced for organizing a scheme that provide fake IDs and fake credit cards to groups sent around the country to buy electronics and ship them back to Michigan. He was sentenced to probation but has been arrested at various points over the last several years for violations.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency last year struggled to balance a huge uptick in valid pandemic unemployment claims with those filed by fraudulent actors seeking to take advantage of rules that had been loosened to get payments out faster to more people.

A review of the issue last year estimated "hundreds of millions" of dollars in fraudulent claims had been paid out. Between March and December, the UIA paid roughly $26 billion to 2.2 million claimants in Michigan.

Federal agents said the Unemployment Insurance Agency employee helping Mason pushed about $300,000 in claims through, but the employee said she didn't know the claims were fraudulent. The money later was laundered through "dozens of cash withdrawals," the arrest warrant affidavit said.

"Absent detection from law enforcement, these fraudulent claims would have paid over $800,000," according to the affidavits.

The first claim Mason filed was in his own name April 25, two days after he was released from prison, for wages earned between March 21, 2020, and April 23, 2020, according to the affidavit.

When federal agents searched Mason's Detroit home in February, they found dozens of credit cards in names other than Mason's; a cash counting machine; bank statements with Mason's address but with different names; and notebooks filled with dates of birth, Social Security numbers and other personally identifiable information, the affidavit said.

The state employee who helped Mason told authorities Mason was dating a family member and had told the employee he had friends having issues filing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims.

"The insider explained that they never would have approved any of the claims if they knew that the claims were related to prisoners because prisoners are not entitled to PUA benefits," federal authorities said in the affidavit.

