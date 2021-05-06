State troopers investigating freeway shooting on I-696

Michigan State Police are investigating a freeway shooting that was reported on Interstate 696 iearly Thursday morning.

Around 6 a.m., a driver reported witnessing a shooting at westbound I-696 west of Woodward, possibly near Interstate 75, M-10 or Telegraph, police said.

The witness said a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee fired a round at the driver of a dark-colored Ford fusion.

Troopers responded to the scene but was not able to find any victims.

Anyone who may have seen the incident is asked to call 248-584-5740 or leave a tip on the Michigan State Police mobile app.