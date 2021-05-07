Alleged payment plan hitman plot leads to Detroit man's arrest

Detroit — An ex-con bragged that he was a “good dude” while hiring a hitman on a payment plan to kill his ex-girlfriend, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Prosecutors filed a criminal case against Detroit resident Derrick Jackson, 45, who is accused of offering to pay $11,000 to kill the woman in Toledo. But instead of hiring a contract killer, Jackson was negotiating with an undercover Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent.

Jackson, whose nickname is "Chop," concocted the murder plot after accusing the woman of stealing drugs and $20,000, according to the complaint.

The criminal case describes a recorded meeting Tuesday on Detroit’s east side between the undercover agent and Jackson, who was paroled from a state prison in February after being convicted of second-degree murder and a gun crime.

“How do you want it done?” the agent asked.

“I just want head shots, just quick,” said Jackson, according to the court filing. “I want you to tell her ‘this from Chop.’”

The investigation started in May after federal agents and Detroit police learned that Jackson was trying to hire a hitman to kill his ex-girlfriend, according to the court filing.

Details are missing but an unidentified third party put Jackson in touch with the undercover ATF agent.

On Tuesday, Jackson and the agent met at the intersection of Concord and East Warren on the city's east side.

Jackson, who was wearing a GPS ankle tether, introduced himself as "Chop."

The agent asked if Jackson wanted the ex-girlfriend beaten, killed or if he merely wanted her to return the drugs and money, according to the government.

“I done gave her an opportunity to give my s--- back," Jackson allegedly said.

“I’m a good dude but I can’t move like I want to ‘cause this s--- on my leg," he added, referring to the ankle tether.

Then the undercover agent and Jackson started negotiating, according to the government.

“I need to know how much you want," said Jackson, according to the court filing.

The agent requested $6,500 upfront and $6,500 after the hit.

“I’m gonna be honest with you. I’m gonna give you five ($5,000)," said Jackson, "then I can make payments."

Jackson said the most he would pay was about $11,000 and said he did not want to return to prison, according to the government.

“I’m not gonna go back, you know what I’m saying," Jackson said. "I’d rather for the bitch to give me my a-- ... but if she not gonna do that, then she gotta pay.”

"So what do you want me to do?" the agent asked.

"Get her," Jackson said.

"You want her gone?" the agent said.

"I want her gone, gone," Jackson said.

Jackson warned the undercover agent that the ex-girlfriend had a surveillance camera at her home, prosecutors said.

"All you gotta do is put the mask on and get her a--," Jackson said.

Jackson gave the agent his ex-girlfriend's address and a photo from social media and the agent said he wanted to make a surveillance run, according to the government.

“She easy to get, it’s easy," Jackson allegedly said. "It’s so easy.”

Then Jackson gave the agent $100 to cover expenses.

The agent drove to Toledo on Wednesday and called Jackson after traveling near the ex-girlfriend's house. During a phone call, Jackson offered to give the agent a down payment on Thursday, according to prosecutors.

The agent and Jackson met again Thursday afternoon in a parking lot on Gratiot Avenue in Detroit.

"During the meeting, Jackson provided (the agent) with $1,600 cash as a down payment for the planned murder," the agent wrote in an affidavit filed in federal court.

“However you want to do it," Jackson allegedly said. "I just want her dead.”

Jackson was arrested and is expected to make an initial appearance later Friday in federal court in Detroit.

rsnell@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @robertsnellnews