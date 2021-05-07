Detroit police ask public for help to find missing boy, 2

Detroit police are asking the public for help to find a 2-year-old boy who they say was taken from his home Thursday.

Jordan Lewis was reported missing at about 11:15 p.m. Thursday. His mother told officers his paternal aunt allegedly took Jordan from her home on the 11600 block of Glastonbury near Plymouth Road and the Southfield Freeway on Detroit's west side.

She told police Jordan's aunt handed the boy to another woman who put him in a silver Chevrolet Malibu and drove away.

Police said Jordan is about 3 feet tall, weighs 25 pounds, has brown eyes, black hair. He was last seen wearing a red, white and black Nike jacket, a blue Nike shirt, gray and white pajama pants, gray, green and white socks and black crocks.

Anyone with information about Jordan's location should call the Detroit Police Department's Sixth Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5640 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

